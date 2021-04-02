Brewing storm to dampen Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - A low-pressure area will bring rains over Zamboanga Peninsula and Palawan Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The brewing storm is located 60 kilometers northeast of Zamboanga City as of 3 a.m., weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said in a briefing. The weather disturbance is unlikely to strengthen to a tropical cyclone, he added.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to easterlies.

The easterlies, or warm air coming from the Pacific Ocean, is currently affecting Luzon and the Visayas. Temperature for Friday is forecast to reach 34.7 degrees Celsius.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for the latest weather updates.

RELATED VIDEO

Courtesy of PAGASA