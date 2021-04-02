Alert Level 2 still up in Taal Volcano; 269 quakes recorded in 24 hours

Patterns of erosion made from volcanic ash are seen in Taal Volcano island on Jan. 21, 2020, a year after its eruption that displaced thousands of residents in Batangas province south of Manila, Philippines. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Taal Volcano recorded 269 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Friday.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, state volcanologists maintained the danger level of the volcano at Alert Level 2 out of a possible 5, which means it was experiencing "increased unrest".

"Sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island," the Phivolcs said.

Of the volcanic earthquakes, 219 were episodes of volcanic tremor with a duration of 1 to 37 minutes, 49 were low-frequency volcanic quakes, and 1 was a volcano-tectonic earthquake.

The Phivolcs advised that entry into the Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s permanent danger zone, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake remained strictly prohibited.

Towns surrounding the lake have been advised to continuously assess and strengthen their preparedness in case of renewed unrest.

Pilots were also told to "avoid flying close to the volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft," the agency said.

The volcano, which sits on an island surrounded by a lake in Batangas province, had a steam-driven eruption on January 12, 2020, triggering an ash fall that reached parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The eruption displaced more than 700,000 people in Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Metro Manila. Damage to infrastructure and agriculture in the provinces of Batangas, Cavite and Laguna was pegged at P3.4 billion

Taal is among 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines and has recorded 33 eruptions since 1572. Its worst eruption was in 1911 where some 1,335 people were killed, data from Phivolcs showed.

