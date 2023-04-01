Suspect in Daguisin robbery-slay arrested

Watch more News on iWantTFC

CAVITE (UPDATED) — Police on Saturday arrested the suspect in the robbery and killing of 22-year-old student Queen Leanne Daguinsin in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Dasmariñas Police chief Lt. Col. Juan Oruga Jr. said the suspect, alias “Kulet,” was found hiding at his friend’s home in Purok 4, Brgy. Victory Reyes, Dasmarinas City.

“Hindi ko po sinasadya na mangyari ‘yun, nadala lang po ako ng takot. Nagsisisi po ako,” the suspect told reporters following his arrest.

Oruga said one police officer was wounded during the apprehension after the suspect allegedly resisted arrest.

“Nagkaroon ng konti pang komosyon, nagtangka pang saksakin ang ating pulis. Nagpagulong-gulong siya at nagkaroon po ng konting bruises sa katawan,” Oruga said.

Review of CCTV footage that captured the suspect's movement helped authorities get his identity.

“Napakahalaga po nito sa aking kapulisan dahil ito’y nagbibigay sa atin ng kumpiyansa sa mamamayan na sila po ay katuwang natin sa pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan at kaayusan sa ating bayan,” said Cavite Police Provincial Director Col. Christopher Olazo.

The victim, a computer science graduating student from De La Salle University-Dasmariñas, was killed by an assailant who broke into her dormitory in Barangay Santa Fe in the early morning of March 28, Tuesday.

The autopsy revealed she sustained 14 stab wounds: a fatal jab in the neck, 9 on different parts of her body, and 4 on her wrist and arms, which are considered to be defense wounds.