MANILA — Police have arrested the suspect in the killing of the 22-year-old graduating student in a Cavite dormitory, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Saturday.

PNP spokesperson Jean Fajardo said that authorities arrested the suspect at 10 a.m. Saturday and was brought to the Dasmariñas Police Station.

Interrogation on the suspect is ongoing.

The suspect's capture came 4 days after Queen Leanne Daguinsin, a student of the De La Salle University-Dasmariñas, was fatally stabbed 14 times inside a dormitory in Cavite last Tuesday, March 28.

Her room was believed to have been robbed.

Backtracking of the CCTV footage that captured the suspect's movement helped authorities get their identity, according to police.