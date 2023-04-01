ABS-CBN Davao correspondents bag 4 awards at Globe Media Awards

ABS-CBN Regional Correspondents pose after winning awards at the Globe Media Excellence Awards in Cebu City. Francis Magbanua, ABS-CBN News.

ABS-CBN Regional Correspondents Chrislen Bulosan and Hernel Tocmo bagged 4 awards at the Globe Media Excellence Awards’ night in Cebu City, Friday night.

Bulosan won the ‘Investigative story of the Year’ in her article on the aftermath of Typhoon Paeng in Maguindanao and ‘Breaking News of the Year’ on the diarrhea outbreak in Davao City.

Meanwhile, Tocmo was named ‘TV reporter of the year’ in his week-long Typhoon Paeng coverage and ‘Kuwento ng Tagumpay: Uplifting lives through digital technology’ on his article in the inspiring story of ALS teachers who were teaching using a sidecar.

Former ABS-CBN Davao News Chief Francis Magbanua and News Desk Editor Vina Araneta-Pilapil also received awards in three different categories.

ABS-CBN Cebu Correspondent Annie Perez was nominated in the ‘Column of the Year’ category, while ABS-CBN Bacolod Correspondent Romeo Subaldo was also nominated under Explanatory/Investigative Video Story of the Year for Digital category.