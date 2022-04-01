Pilar standoff may have clipped rise of local private armed group: PNP

BANGUED, Abra—The shootout and subsequent standoff in Pilar town, Abra on Tuesday may have resulted in preventing the rise of a local private armed group, the province’s police chief claimed Friday.

Before the incident, which led to the surrender of over a dozen firearms and a dozen men from the camp of the town’s vice mayor, the police said private armed groups have already been stamped out from both Abra and the Cordillera region.

Police Col. Maly Cula, the Abra provincial police director, told ABS-CBN News that the 12 former soldiers now under the Philippine Army’s custody had been recruited to train local watchmen and civilian security units.

According to the provincial director, the pattern might have led to the creation of a private armed group.

“In the context that they have the same military background and they’re not from here, parang lumalabas, parang patungo tayo doon sa emerging private armed groups, until nangyari nga ito,” Cula said in a phone interview.

“Kung hindi po nangyari ‘yong insidente sa Pilar, kung hindi naagapan, siguro po magkakaroon ng private armed group.”

The shootout stemmed from a van in Pilar vice mayor Jaja Disono’s convoy failing to halt at a checkpoint near the Pilar police station.

The checkpoint was put in place after local police acted on an intelligence report that armed men were in the area.

Abra’s political history has been marked by violent incidents involving armed groups employed by rival candidates.

The province has been tagged as a hotspot by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the past 4 elections since 2010.

But Abra police said that has changed after candidates ran unopposed in many areas while dialogue was encouraged among rival candidates.

Eric Basa, Pilar’s election officer, believes any elements of private armed groups that could be found following the police’s eradication of such groups would be new recruits.

But to his knowledge, Basa said Disono’s camp has no application to employ private security—only a request for police detail.

Basa said he had been surprised by the shootout since the rivalry in town has not been violent.

Pilar Mayor Mark Roland Somera is running against a cousin. Disono’s uncle and former vice mayor when she was mayor is now a political rival.

“On the surface OK naman po, kasi nga magkakamag-anak talaga ‘yan. Kung titingnan mo ang family tree talagang they belong to the same family. So I was not expecting na may mangyayaring ganito,” he said.

“And please bear in mind na ang pangyayaring ito ay hindi between candidates. Ito po ay election-related incident na violation or disregarding the Comelec checkpoint. It is very unfortunate na nagkaroon ng shooting incident.”

Pilar, along with the towns of Dolores, Lagayan, and the capital Bangued are included in the Comelec’s yellow category—a classification for areas with “intense political rivalry”.

Unlike last election, no locality in Abra is being tagged under the red category.

For now, the Pilar Comelec plans to request an augmentation force of police to assist on election day—but only to help it conduct elections in far-flung areas of the town.

