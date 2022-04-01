A passenger ferry crosses the Pasig River. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo/File

MANILA - Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao said he would prefer developing Pasig River into a tourist destination instead of building a skyway along Metro Manila’s main waterway.

Pacquiao said the Pasig River Expressway project (PAREX) which is being pushed by San Miguel Corporation President Ramon Ang is a laudable project but this could cause an irreversible damage to the Pasig River.

Pacquiao said that if elected president, he would push for an honest-to-goodness clean-up and rehabilitation of the Pasig River. He said the river also needs to be dredged to remove the heavy silt that has turned its once-pristine waters into a murky sewage.

“May plano ako dyan sa Pasig River. Napakaganda niyan na idevelop. I dredge lang yan, linisin yung tubig saka idevelop yung gilid, 'yung easement niya. Siguro talagang parang magiging lugar yan sa Brisbane na ang ganda ng ilog, maraming namamasyal. Napakaganda. Dapat idevelop lang yung Pasig na 'di kailangang takpan,” Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao said he was able to inspect its entire stretch of the river all the way to Laguna before the pandemic.

He said it is worthy to invest for the clean-up and rehabilitation of the Pasig River because of its potential as a major attraction for tourists.

Instead of a skyway along the river, Pacquiao should put up a modern end-to-end river ferry which can be integrated into a multi-modal transport system for Metro Manila.

He said an expressway on top of the river could seriously damage the river and can even cause severe flooding in its surrounding areas.

“Pag-aralan natin nang husto kung ano ang maganda pero nakikita ko na 'yun ang mas maganda kesa maglagay ka dun sa gitna ng mga poste. Eh lalong (babaha). Saan dadaan yung tubig?” Pacquiao said.