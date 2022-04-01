Traffic builds up along EDSA in Quezon City on March 3, 2022, as Metro Manila eased into alert level 1. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday said it is discussing plans to reduce the volume of vehicles in the capital region by 50 percent after the local and national elections in May.

MMDA General Manager Frisco San Juan said they are preparing for more vehicles to ply major thoroughfares in the region with more industries and schools allowing face-to-face setup.

"Sa halip na 20 percent lang ang ating naibabawas kada araw, maaari pong 40 percent sa isang panukala o 50 percent reduction, 'yan po ang pinag-aaralan ngayon at iyan po ay idadaan pa rin sa masusing pag-aaral para sa mas detalyadong gagawing protocols," San Juan said in a public briefing.

(Instead of the 20 percent daily vehicle reduction, we may implement a 40 percent or 50 percent reduction based on our proposals. Those are what we are studying right now and that will undergo further evaluation for a more detailed protocol.)

"Kinakausap din namin ang ibang agencies para mabigyan nila ng suhestyon kung ano sa dalawa ang ating ipapatupad. Siguro after elections na po natin ito ipapairal," he added.

(We are also talking to different agencies to get suggestions from them regarding the two proposal. Maybe we will implement this after the elections.)

San Juan said the return of provincial buses in EDSA has gone smoothly and no problem has so far been reported.



They will meet on Monday with provincial bus operators for an assessment.

MMDA Chairperson Romando Artes this week said they are mulling the return of odd-even scheme or the modified number coding scheme to control traffic.

Artes had said the odd-even scheme will result in 50 percent traffic volume reduction, while the modified number-coding scheme was pegged at 40 percent and the current system at 20 percent.

All coding schemes are proposed to be implemented from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Video from PTV