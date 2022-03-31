President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday will no longer be signing appointments or approving big projects until the remainder of his term, as he prepares to wind down his presidency ahead of the 2022 elections.

In a speech during the joint meeting of the regional and national task forces against local communist armed conflict, Duterte said individuals and entities have been lining up to ask him for favors a few months before he steps down from office.

“Kay dagha’g trabaho. Daghang muadto’g Davao kay kanang winding up na ko, paingon pa. So daghan tong gusto mugukod, di na ko, di nako maka-pirma’g appointment, di na pud ko muhatag og dako na kwarta, project parehas ani karong,” Duterte said.

(There’s still plenty of work to do. A lot of people are going to Davao because I’m winding up. I’m about to go, so a lot of people are scurrying to ask me to … But I won’t anymore. I won’t sign appointments, neither will I approve huge amounts of money for projects.)

The President said that among the big projects that will no longer be approved during his term are proposals for the reclamation of the Manila Bay by the private sector, adding that it will be a matter for the next administration to decide.

“And then iyon ’yung discretion sa itong magbigay sa reclamation areas sa Manila. I said it’s either I’ll suspend it for the meantime and just leave it to be handled by the next,” he said.

Duterte is set to formally end his term on June 30.

