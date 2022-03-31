Duterte jokes to vice mayors: ‘Just pay someone to ambush mayor’

President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the completion ceremony of the Metro Rail Transit Line-3 rehabilitation project at the Shaw Boulevard Station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday joked that it would be cheaper for vice mayors to hire an assassin to kill mayors than to run in the elections.

“Kamong mga na-vice mayor ayaw na lang mo’g daga’g eleksiyon, ipa-ambush na lang ng mayor aron ikaw na ang … Eleksiyon makagasto ka pa’g kuan. Ipa-ambush nimo, mga P50,000 larga na na. Daghan mang buang ngari Cebu,” Duterte said in a speech in Lapu-Lapu City, eliciting laughter from the audience.

(To the vice mayors, don’t run in the next elections. Just pay someone to ambush the mayor so that you’ll be the … You’ll spend a lot of money during elections, but for the ambush P50,000 is enough. There are a lot of crazy people here in Cebu.)

Duterte was in Cebu to attend the joint meeting of the national and regional task forces to end the local communist armed conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

During the meeting, the President called on local chief executives in Central Visayas “to synergize their local efforts with the NTF and RTF ELCAC in the fight against lawlessness and insurgency, and to support the administration’s key programs in achieving sustainable [peace and] security.”

“The Filipino people deserve a peaceful and prosperous nation, and this is what the government should provide. Let us all work hard together for this,” he said.