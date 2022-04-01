China yet to confirm Duterte-Xi meeting in April

President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping discuss matters during a phone call at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on August 27, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA—China has yet to confirm President Rodrigo Duterte's announcement that he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April.

"On the high-level interactions between China and the Philippines, I don’t have any information to offer at the moment. We will release information in a timely manner if any," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a press conference in Beijing on Friday.

Duterte on Thursday said he was scheduled to have a meeting on April 8 with Xi whom he has repeatedly called his "good friend."

“China is good. I’m scheduled to – 8? April 8. Gusto ako kausapin ni Xi Jinping,” he said in a speech in Lapu-Lapu City.

Malacañang earlier Friday confirmed the meeting, which it said would be done virtually and is "still in the preparatory stage."

Deputy Palace spokesperson Kris Ablan said there was no agenda yet for the meeting.

Both countries' statements came days after Manila filed a fresh diplomatic protest against Beijing over a Chinese vessel's "close distance maneuvering" incident in the Scarborough Shoal with the Philippine Coast Guard last month.

