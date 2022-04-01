Senator Manny Pacquiao (right) and runningmate Lito Atieza before their filing of certificate of candidacies at the Sofitel tent on October 1, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vice presidential candidate Lito Atienza said Friday he will withdraw from the race if it "will not damage" his running mate Sen. Manny Pacquiao's presidential bid.

Atienza earlier said he would withdraw his candidacy if presidential hopeful Sen. Panfilo Lacson also backs out so that Pacquiao and vice presidential aspirant Senate President Vicente Sotto III can run together.

"If it will not damage Manny Pacquiao, I am convinced Manny is the best man in the ring and I don't want to be an element that could pull him down. I’ll do everything I can to pull him up," he told ANC's Headstart when asked if he made the suggestion to Lacson because he wanted to withdraw.

"My decision will depend on God’s decision. If God agrees with that, this campaign will go through. If God does not feel good about that, he will find a way."

The former Manila mayor underwent knee surgery in February, causing him to skip vice presidential debates.

"I feel a lot better than before the surgery, I feel a lot better than right after the surgery. I‘m improving everyday but I am still in pain," he said.

Atienza said he believes Sotto is a good match for Pacquiao as they are both "pro-lifers."

"I really believe Sotto is a good guy. He has been my colleague and my good friend...Looking at the horizon I feel Manny who’s also a pro-lifer and Sotto being solid pro-lifer and his politics--he’ll make a good man," he said.

"'Di pa ako nagdedeklara, si Sotto nirerekomenda ko na eh."

Lacson had called Atienza's suggestion "insulting" and suggested for him to "go back to school and study GMRC (good manners and right conduct)."

Atienza said he would respect the decision of Lacson, whom he said he expected to take the suggestion with a "patriotic grain of salt."

"I will respect the decision, no hard feelings, no nothing. It’s your call, not mine. You don't need to be insulting to make your point," he said.

Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, meantime, is the "worst" among the presidential candidates, according to Atienza.

"His own father's statements have been going around. Don't ever run for president if you are lazy, if you don't study and you are lying everywhere. Why should we vote for him? He’s the worst in the field," he said.

"Only the people will be able to prevent Bongbong Marcos because (he) has everything he needs to reach Malacanang...The Marcos machinations started 2 years ago when he saw the Vice President protest will not work out. He had brilliant minds planning his campaign, ordinary Filipinos have no chance to see through."