Vice presidential daughter Tricia Robredo campaigning house-to-house at Barangay Baesa, Quezon City. (Tricia Robredo Twitter)

MANILA – Vice-President Leni Robredo's campaign volunteers are shifting to a door-to-door approach with an update in a volunteer-supported mobile app.

From large rallies at sports arenas and open fields, Robredo's supporters are starting to follow in the footsteps of her daughters, Aika and Tricia, visiting communities and talking to voters personally.

"Grand people's rallies" will be accompanied by "grand house-to-house days" – called "Tao sa tao para kay Robredo" – every day starting Saturday, April 2 until May.

Kumatok, kumausap, kumumbinsi — tao sa tao, puso sa puso. Simulan natin ngayong Sabado hanggang Mayo! 🌸



Samahan niyo kami sa Batangas bukas at sa Cavite naman sa ating

Grand House-to-House Day sa Saturday! :) #TaoSaTaoParaKayRobredo pic.twitter.com/VgCEkZKYkc — Tricia Robredo (@jpgrobredo) March 31, 2022

Consistent with Robredo's past rallies, where supporters banded together to carry out large events, the house-to-house campaign also offers an option for supporters to still take part if they cannot go out in their communities.

In its latest update, the Leni 2022 app – created to help move forward volunteer activities for the candidate's campaign – connects supporters who can donate funds to "kakamPINKs" who are able to go house to house.

Available for both iOS and Android devices, the Leni 2022 app now has more than 151,000 downloads as of posting time.

Maraming salamat din po sa lahat ng volunteers na patuloy na naglalakad para kay VP Leni, Sen Kiko at sa TROPA senate slate.



Kumatok, kumausap, kumumbinsi. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/tmtjMFjxds — Tricia Robredo (@jpgrobredo) March 29, 2022

Cash donations will fund campaign collaterals used for the door-to-door activities, such as flyers, information booklets, posters, and comic books.

Tricia, Robredo's second daughter, on March 23 posted on social media that while her mother's campaign rallies have been largely successful, "the situation on the ground is very different."

She sought the help of fellow volunteers for a more personal approach to campaigning.

Robredo supporter Marjorie Barretto is one of the big names who responded to Tricia's the request.

Barretto on Wednesday posted on her Instagram her house-to-house run, saying it was her way of following through the energy she felt attending Robredo's Pasig rally, which has drawn the largest crowd yet.

“Personal interaction really is the key because you get to explain why VP Leni is the right candidate for president," Barretto's post read.

The Leni 2022 app also houses digital collaterals that supporters can print and produce physical copies of for distribution.

It also has training videos where supporters can learn how to approach individuals and communities, and how to organize and lead groups for campaign activities.

The app also has a tab where disinformation can be reported and supporters can volunteer to be poll watchers on May 9. It also has a frequently asked questions (FAQ) section for legal concerns in campaigning.