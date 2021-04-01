UK appoints new ambassador to the Philippines

MANILA — The United Kingdom has appointed a new ambassador to the Philippines, a UK agency said.

"Ms Laure Beaufils has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines and Her Majesty’s Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Palau in succession to Mr Daniel Pruce," said the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

"Ms Beaufils will take up her appointment during August 2021," it said in a statement on Monday.

Pruce helped in negotiations for the Philippines to secure a supply of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the UK's AstraZeneca/Oxford.

He congratulated Beaufils, who said on Twitter she was "delighted" with her new assignment.

"It will be an honour to build on the work of @DanielPruce and his talented team to further strengthen our important ties and friendships," she said.

Beaufils is currently deputy director for the Middle East of the UK Department for International Development.