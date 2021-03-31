Robredo to DOH, IATF: Look ‘seriously’ into hospital bed shortage

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks during a press conference on February 16, 2021. Jay Ganzon, OVP/File

MANILA—Vice-President Leni Robredo on Wednesday reiterated her call to health and inter-agency task force (IATF) officials to "seriously look" into the reported shortage of hospital beds and rooms for COVID-19 patients.

Robredo said in a statement that her office has been receiving messages from families of COVID-19 patients who can't be confined at hospitals due to lack of beds and rooms.

"I have recommended many times over that we need to already expand hospital capacity -by setting up field hospitals, hiring more health care workers and paying them well, making sure hospitals are equipped with everything necessary to treat patients," Robredo said.

"I am saying this again today because I caught on TV the coverage of the hearings of the Committee on Health yesterday at the House of Representatives where DOH (Department of Health) was standing by their data that hospitals are not full yet and was insisting that 93% of COVID patients have mild symptoms and do not need hospitalization.

"But again, iba 'yung personal account ng mga families sa sinasabi sa DOH data. If people who don’t need hospitalization are still getting in line in hospitals, there must be underlying reasons.

"Have we built a system where people who are self isolating at home would still have access to medical help when necessary?"

The Vice President said people asking for her office's help said they can't get through the hotline numbers given by authorities in case of COVID-19 symptoms.

"It must be because the system is already overloaded. Inayos man lang ba yung infrastructure nito? Marami na ngayon nag-o-offer ng Home Care Medical Package. Pero papaano yung mga walang pambayad? At kahit pa meron, may mga pamantayan ba ang DOH na kailangan sundin nung mga Home Care Specialists para din ma ensure kaligtasan ng mga nagkakasakit?" she said.

"Pasensya na po na makulit tayo about this. People are getting sick and are dying. Bilis bilisan sana natin yung pagtugon kasi sobrang urgent pag buhay ng tao nakataya."

A group of independent researchers earlier projected hospitals in Metro Manila will reach full capacity by Holy Week if government failed to slow down COVID-19 transmission.

If the current reproduction number of about 1.9 continues, total bed and intensive care units for virus patients will reach full capacity by the "first week of April," the OCTA Research Group said.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the capital region, Calabarzon, and Central Visayas have risen over the "past few days," said Dr. Jose Rene De Grano, president of the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines.

The Philippines' COVID-19 treatment "czar" also had said the decreasing healthcare capacity of Metro Manila was "alarming."

Health Undersecretary Leopold Vega, head of the One Hospital Command, said more than half of isolation beds and 64 percent of ICU beds in the region are currently occupied.

"This is already 60 percent, so alarming," he said of Metro Manila's ICU bed utilization. "We need to do something. We need to do the appropriate response in terms of capacitating iyong mga hospitals, both public and private," he said.

