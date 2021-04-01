Nuns bring food to frontliners as PH combats record-high active COVID cases

Nuns give out food to hospital frontliners in Quezon City as part of outreach work despite surging COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila. (Photo courtesy of Scalabrinian Sisters

MANILA — A group of nuns gave out food to hospital and transport frontliners on Thursday as the Philippines faced record-high numbers of active COVID-19 cases.

Members of the Scalabrinian Sisters, a congregation of missionary nuns, gave out arroz caldo to frontliners at the Lung Center of the Philippines, the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, and other hospitals in Quezon City.

They also distributed mango shakes to food delivery riders and tricycle drivers.

Sr. Maru Padre Juan said they chose to distribute arroz caldo because it was healthy and easy to eat while the mango shake helped transport workers cool down from the summer heat.

It is the 3rd time that the nuns gave out food to frontliners. The first time they distributed food was when enhanced community quarantine was imposed on Metro Manila last year.

She said that when they started out, they were only giving food to homeless people, but they've since expanded to giving food to abandoned elderly people and children in government orphanages.

Juan, they've been funding their charitable activities using donations and through the proceeds of the Sonrie Cafe, a small cafe run by the nuns.

When asked why she and the other nuns kept delivering food this despite the threat of COVID-19, Juan said, "All services of the church are online. There must be some presence, this is how we make the church present in people's lives during this pandemic."

She also mentioned that the heart of the message behind Holy Week is service, and this outreach is how she and the other nuns can be of service.