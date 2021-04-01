More than 1,000 health workers got infected with COVID-19 in March, higher than past months

MANILA — The number of health workers in the Philippines who got infected with COVID-19 rose by more than 1,000 in March 2021, according to Department of Health (DOH) data.

As of March 30, a total of 15,907 health workers have gotten COVID-19. This is 1,038 higher than February’s tally. The additional cases logged this month are more than double February’s 419 additional cases. It is also higher than the 821 additional cases in January.

The last time the Philippines logged more than 1,000 health worker infections was in December 2021 as the number of COVID-19 cases nationwide had started to go down.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group reported a week ago that health worker infections in the Philippines are again in an upward trend, coinciding with the surge in cases in the National Capital Region and nearby provinces.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 756,199 on Thursday with active cases at a record-high of 138,948. The surge in cases, which resulted in record-high daily tallies since March 25, has forced the government to place Metro Manila, Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite and Rizal under stricter quarantine measures.

Of the 15,907 health workers who had COVID-19, 15,248 have recovered, 82 have died and 577 are currently infected.

Of the active cases, 431 have mild symptoms, 118 are asymptomatic, 7 have moderate symptoms, 13 have severe symptoms, and 8 are in critical condition.

The deaths have remained at 82 for more than a month although it usually takes quite some time for the DOH to validate health worker deaths.

As of March 27, included in the total tally of health workers with COVID-19 are 5,681 nurses, 2,585 doctors, 1,171 nursing assistants, and 806 medical technologists.

The breakdown of cases by profession are as follows:



