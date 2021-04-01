Mga frontliners, napiling maging bahagi ng Washing of the Feet sa Tacloban

Mga frontliners ang napiling maging bahagi ng seremonya na Washing of the Feet kasabay ng misa nitong Huwebes Santo sa Our Lady of Hope of Palo Mission Station sa Tacloban City. Jenette Fariola-Ruedas

Mga frontliners ang napiling maging bahagi ng seremonya na Washing of the Feet kasabay ng misa nitong Huwebes Santo sa Our Lady of Hope of Palo Mission Station sa Tacloban City.

May doktor, nurse, barangay health workers at ilang opisyal ng barangay ang napili ng simbahan na hugasan ang paa sa seremonyang ito.

Ayon sa kora-paroko na si Rev. Fr. Jan Ian Brylle Callera, ito ay bilang pagkilala at pagpasalamat sa malaking naiambag ng mga frontliners sa laban ng bansa ngayong pandemya.



"To show our gratitude for their service and sacrifices which is the message of the mass of the Lord's Last Supper. At the same time in our end, the public, to encourage us to take sacrifice for the service of one another," ani Rev. Fr. Callera. Ulat ni Jenette Fariola-Ruedas

