10-day-old baby in Davao Oriental survives COVID-19

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental — The youngest survivor of COVID-19 yet in the country is a 10-day-old newborn baby girl in Davao Oriental province who recovered from the disease Wednesday, according to a report from Mati Information Office.

Patient MC-518, was confirmed infected by the coronavirus when she was still 3 days old.

It took her seven days to recover.

The mother tested positive of COVID-19 even before giving birth to the baby.

She was in isolation when she was rushed to the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center for her delivery.

After the labor, the mother and the baby, both asymptomatic, were directly isolated at the Alternate Care Site in Milagrosa.

The father of the baby, however was symptomatic but recovered last March 28.

The mother was also declared healed from coronavirus, the same day as the baby’s recovery. -- Chrislen Bulosan

