People cool off at the Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, RIzal on March 18, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) on Friday said contingency plans are being readied to prevent water shortage ahead of the possible impact of El Niño by the third quarter of 2023.

El Niño is a weather phenomenon characterized by below-normal rainfall that can lead to dry spells and drought.

"Tayo sa NWRB nakahanda 'yung contingency plan or mitigating measures. Isa dyan sa parte ng MWSS (Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System), yung paghahanda ng standby deep wells na posibleng mapagkunan ng dagdag na supply ng tubig," NWRB executive director Sevillo David Jr. said during a public briefing.

(We at the NWRB are ready with a contingency plan or mitigating measures. That includes the MWSS, the preparation of standby deep wells that could be an additional source of water.)

Sevillo added that MWSS also has a mechanism to make water leakages useable again.

"Meron silang tinatawag na supply augmentation measures like pag-recover ng mga tagas at tini-treat sa treatment facilities nila yung ibang tubig para ma-recover," he said.

(They have so-called supply augmentation measures like recovery of leaks and treatment in facilities.)

State weather bureau Pagasa said El Niño could persist until 2024.

But according to Sevilla, the government is more prepared this year to respond to El Niño.

"Sa tingin natin mas handa tayo sa ngayon sapagka't sabi nga natin may mga nakahanda tayong alternatibong mapagkukunan gaya ng deep well at treatment facilities at itong mga irigasyon na partner natin sa NIA (National Irrigation Administration) na naghahanda na rin," he said.

(We think we are more prepared because we have prepared alternative water sources like deep wells and treatment facilities, and our irrigation partners at the NIA are also ready.)

The official said the supply of water in Metro Manila, mainly sourced from Angat dam, is "within normal operating level."

"Sa ngayon ang ating binabantayin ay Angat dam kasi sya po ang pinaka-source ng tubig natin sa Manila. Nasa 202.2 meters po ang level nyan at masasabi po natin within normal operating level po sya at sa tingin po natin sa kasalukuyan ay may sapat tayong supply na tubig," Sevilla said.

(We are monitoring the Angat dam because it is our main source of water in Manila. Its level is at around 202.2 meters. It's still within the normal operating level and we think our water supply is still enough.)

Sevilla also urged the public to do its part in conserving water.

"Kung may pagkakataon po mag-recycle, mag-reuse at magkumpuni ng leakage sa ating mga kabahayan dahil malaki ang maitutulong para sa efforts na ginagawa natin," he said.

(If you have a chance, recycle water and fix leakages in our homes because these will be a big help in our efforts.)

