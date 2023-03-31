Some passengers fly home to avoid Holy Week rush

MANILA - Grace Demerin and her husband arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 at 12:30 pm, Friday.

Their flight to Dumaguete: 5:45 pm.

They decided to go to the airport over 5 hours before the flight due to traffic and a possibly long line at the check-in counter. They also preferred to leave Friday to avoid the holiday crowd during the Holy Week break next week.

"Mahirap makipagsabayan pag sobrang daming tao lalo na dito sa Maynila sobrang traffic. Mas minabuti namin agahan para hindi makipagsabayan sa bulto ng sobrang daming tao," said Demerin.

MIAA expects the number of daily passengers at NAIA this Holy Week break to reach 140,000 from the current 120,000. via @jekkipascual

The Manila International Airport Authority estimated that the number of passengers next week may reach 140,000 per day up from the current 120,000 per day.

MIAA Senior assistant general manager Bryan Co urged passengers to be on time and proceed to the departure area after check-in.

"For international flights, be here at least 3 hours before flight, 2 hours for domestic passengers. But for certain airlines, they would be opening their check in counters earlier, so pag kakayanin namin natin na pumunta sa airport ng mas maaga, gawin natin ito," said Co.

"Malasakit kits" are also being prepared by MIAA to be given to passengers with delayed flights. The kits include water and snacks.

Airlines are also preparing for the influx of passengers. Air Asia Philippines spokesperson Steve Dailisan said they have deployed more personnel and they are also ready in case there are delays.

"Ang aming ground staff trained naman po to assist passengers sa pagbigay pagkain at tubig," said Dailisan.

MIAA has also removed the vehicle inspection process at the gate of NAIA eliminating long lines of cars entering the airport.

It clarified strict security measures are still in place to make the airport safe.