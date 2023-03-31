The drills are part of the Salaknib Exercise, the annual Army-to-Army exercise geared towards strengthening the interoperability of Filipino and American soldiers. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News The drills are part of the Salaknib Exercise, the annual Army-to-Army exercise geared towards strengthening the interoperability of Filipino and American soldiers. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News The drills are part of the Salaknib Exercise, the annual Army-to-Army exercise geared towards strengthening the interoperability of Filipino and American soldiers. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News The drills are part of the Salaknib Exercise, the annual Army-to-Army exercise geared towards strengthening the interoperability of Filipino and American soldiers. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News The drills are part of the Salaknib Exercise, the annual Army-to-Army exercise geared towards strengthening the interoperability of Filipino and American soldiers. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News The drills are part of the Salaknib Exercise, the annual Army-to-Army exercise geared towards strengthening the interoperability of Filipino and American soldiers. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippine Army and US Army Pacific troops on Friday conducted live fire drills in Nueva Ecija as part of the Salaknib Exercise, the annual Army-to-Army exercise geared towards strengthening the interoperability of Filipino and American soldiers.

Laur town was the first stop for the HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) live fire exercise.

Philippine Army soldiers were taught how to operate this advanced weapons system in a variety of operational scenarios.

American troops fired a unit of the HIMARS, with the target about 11 kilometers from the launch area.

The HIMARS, which has a range of around 80 km, can be rapidly deployed to different locations, and can be used to hit targets with precision and power.

The drills made a second stop at the Fernandez Hill for the AT-4 84mm anti-tank live fire exercise.

This exercise simulates actual combat scenarios, which will allows Philippine Army troops to learn tactical skills, accuracy and confidence in using the anti-tank weapon.