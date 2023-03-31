Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News. March 31, 2023

LIMAY, Bataan – President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. promised supporters here to work harder and uplift their lives so they would no longer need any financial assistance.

In his speech during the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) distribution of various government assistance, Marcos told the audience clad in red and green that he would not forget the support they showed him in last year’s elections.

“Ang aking laging sasabihin sa inyo ay hindi namin makakalimutan, lahat po kami na mga kandidato na sinuportahan ninyo lalung-lalo na ako, si Inday Sara na nakita naman ninyo napakaganda ng suporta dahil sa inyo. Kaya’t ang isusukli po namin sa inyo ay walang tigil na trabaho upang gawing mas maganda ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” Marcos said.

“Sana naman ay darating na tayo sa sitwasyon na lahat kayo ay my hanapbuhay na, may pinagkakikitaan, at sasabihin ninyo sa amin hindi na namin kailangan yan dahil meron na kaming pinagkikitaan, meron na kaming hanapbuhay. yan po ang hangarin natin,” he added.

“Ito po ang ating pinaguusapan nung halalan, ito na ang pagkakataon natin upang gawing totoo ang pangarap natin para sa Pilipinas.”

During the event, the DSWD distributed food packs and P5,000 each to 1,000 beneficiaries under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation. The trade department, meanwhile, gave P10.9 million checks from the Small Business Corporation to 44 beneficiaries.

The labor department, for its part, distributed P350,000 worth of financial assistance to students under the Special Program for Employment of Students and "Nego-Kart" worth P205,000 to 10 beneficiaries.

During the May 2022 elections, President Marcos and his running-mate Vice President Sara Duterte won in the province, with 334,642 and ​​286,358 votes respectively.