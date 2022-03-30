Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Expect the Presidential Commission on Good Government to be dissolved when Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. wins the presidency in May, a former head of the agency said.

In an interview with ANC's "After the Fact" on Wednesday, former PCGG chairman Andres Bautista noted that the commission was established by the Cory Aquino administration to go after the Marcos family's ill-gotten wealth.

"That was the main objective of the PCGG. 'Pag ang pangulo na ng bayan – and this is the Presidential Commission on Good Government – if the president is already Marcos, how can you expect the presidential commission to go after the president?" Bautista said.

"For all intents and purposes, wala na 'yan."

So far, the PCGG has recovered more than P170 billion of the Marcos family's estimated $10 billion in ill-gotten wealth since its creation in 1986, ex-PCGG commissioner Ruben Carranza said earlier.

Bautista noted the figure stands as of 1986.

"Kung naibalik is $4 billion, ibig sabihin nu'n may $6 billion pa, as of 1986. Can you just imagine magkano ngayon ang perang 'yan? Sa aking palagay, 'yan 'yung ginamit na pera para magkaroon itong well-funded and well-orchestrated social media campaign to rebrand, refurbish and relaunch the Marcos brand to the Filipino people," he said.

Last January, former Supreme Court Associate Justice and 1Sambayan convener Antonio Carpio said he expects Marcos Jr. to abolish the PCGG if he wins as president.

Marcos' camp refused to comment on Carpio's remark, calling it a "purely speculative" scenario.

Earlier this month, Marcos said he will strengthen the PCGG if he wins as president by turning it into what he calls a "real anti-corruption agency."