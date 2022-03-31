MANILA - Local government units must allot for health programs a portion of the additional funds they will get by virtue of the Mandanas ruling, which is set to be implemented this year, according to an advisor of Thinkwell.

“There should be no negotiation about that,” Dr. Maria Eufemia Yap , Senior Technical Advisor of Thinkwell said during the Liveable Cities Lab virtual forum Wednesday.

Thinkwell, an organization founded in 2011, aims to “provide bold, creative, and practical solutions to health care financing in developing countries,” it said in its website.

“We need to do this... for hiring of medical personnel, procurement of commodities, investment in capital,” Yap said of her suggestion.

The Mandanas ruling, which states that LGUs will have a “just share” of national taxes, is expected to provide a “55% increase in IRA or national tax allotment” potentially for 2022, or 34 percent in municipalities, 23 percent in provinces, 23 percent in cities, and 20 percent in barangays, according to Yap.

This would also effectively devolve or delegate certain functions of the national government to the local government, including health, over time.

"The Department of Health will reduce the amount of non-financial support it provides the LGUs. Meaning, the nurses, the doctors, the midwives, they will eventually be transferred to the LGUs and no longer be supported by the DOH. And therefore, the LGUs will have to rely on its own funding and faculties,” Yap said.

For the Thinkwell advisor, this provides “great opportunities” for LGUs to beef up their health system in light of the Universal Health Care Law, a measure that guarantees every Filipino access to quality and affordable health services and protection against financial burdens.

“Local governments must lead the way in making sure that the Universal Health Care Law policies and guidelines are implemented in their level because now that the local government units are the frontline health service deliverers, and central units like the DOH are technical support, that will be able to provide the way for the LGUs to actually carry out the proper system organization that will deliver the services that the people need,” Yap said.

It is possible that LGUs may spend their additional funds differently depending on their priorities since there are no accountability measures requiring local officials to set aside a portion for health.

“Possibility for funds not to be used for health is real, especially if there are conflicting or competing for these funds,” said Yap.

