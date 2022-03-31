Lacson says campaign leader was offered rally attendees in exchange for fee

Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo Lacson during the PiliPinas Debates 2022 at the Harbor Garden Tent, Sofitel Philippine Plaza on March 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN news

MANILA -- Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo Lacson said in a visit to Zamboanga City that one of his campaign leaders was approached by a person who offered to bring attendees to their rally for a fee.

According to Lacson, the person said the participants, who will be coming from neighboring towns, should be paid P500 each.

His campaign leader declined the offer, knowing that the senator's camp prefers to conduct town hall meetings instead of campaign rallies.

"Nagulat ako dahil ito palang mga dumadalo sa rally ay pare-pareho," Lacson said.

"But they are just there for entertainment and not really to listen to platforms," he added.

Lacson visited Zamboanga City on Wednesday as he barnstormed Mindanao to woo voters ahead of the May 9, 2022 elections.

He and his running-mate, Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III met with Mayor Beng Climaco-Salazar upon arriving in the city.

They were joined by senate aspirants former Agriculture Secretary Manny Pinol and Dr. Minguita Padilla.

They held a press conference before proceeding to Southern City Colleges for their meeting with supporters.

The Lacson-Sotto team is to visit Basilan Thursday to continue with their campaign sortie.

-- report from Queenie Casimiro

