A man gets vaccinated inside the Recto Station of the LRT-2 in Manila on Feb. 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Government is studying the possibility of requiring booster shots to be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, given the slow uptake of the additional doses, an official said Thursday.

Only around 12 million out of 45 million eligible, fully vaccinated individuals have received a booster jab, said Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, head of the National Vaccination Operations Center.

"Ang pag-iisip ng WHO (World Health Organization)… tinawag nila na fully vaccinated ‘pag primary series. We are looking at the possibility of adding a booster dose. Baka pwedeng fully vaccinated, updated vaccination, para mahikayat ‘yung mga tao,” Cabotaje said.

(The WHO considered one fully vaccinated once the primary series of a vaccine is completed. We are looking at the possibility of adding a booster dose. Maybe we can call it fully vaccinated, updated vaccination to encourage people.)

The vaccine expert panel's chairperson Dr. Nina Gloriani and member Dr. Rontgene Solante support revising the definition of “fully vaccinated” to those who received the primary COVID vaccine series and a booster shot.

“Primary vaccine series is not enough protection against the variants of concern, and the addition of a booster dose has proven to add protection against severe disease aside from protection against symptomatic infection,” Solante said.

"The additional dose or booster (3rd dose) for all vaccines should be given to be considered as fully vaccinated. But this requires collective approval from the All Experts Group, not just the Vaccine Expert Panel,” Gloriani added.

EXPIRY DATE

Cabotaje said the NVOC was also considering setting an expiry date on the validity of vaccination cards, and replacing them with booster cards.

"That's also a good strategy," she said, when asked if vaccine cards should have an expiry date.

She added that establishments requiring vaccination cards should be thorough in enforcing the policy.

“Kasi ‘pag pinakita mo ‘yung vaccine card, hindi naman tinitingnan kung sa’yo. Hindi naman tinitingnan how late your vaccination was. So we might go into this more detailed enforcement. Hindi naman kailangan lahat titingnan kahit mag-random ka lang,” she said.

(Establishments don't verify if the vaccine card is yours. They don't look at how late your vaccination was. So we might go into this more detailed enforcement. You don't need to check all, random checking is enough.)

SECOND BOOSTER

Government, meanwhile, expects to be ready to roll out the second COVID booster shot to vulnerable groups in the country within the second half of April, according to NVOC.

"‘Yung guidelines nakakasa na, kailangan lang i-review batay sa mga approval na bibigyan ng EUA at recommendation ng Health Technology Assessment Council," Cabotaje said.

(The guidelines are ready, they just need to be reviewed based on the approval of the EUA amendment and the recommendation of the Health Technology Assessment Council.)

In the Bangsamoro region, government aims to ramp up COVID-19 inoculation by launching a 3-day special vaccination from March 30 to April 1.

During this period, the government has set up inoculation sites near mosques, bus terminals, airports, and sea ports. It also encouraged doing house-to-house vaccinations.

