Comelec Chairperson Saidamen Balt Pangarungan (center) joins Comelec Commissioners George Garcia (left) and Aimee Ferolino (right) during an interview after the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has briefed diplomats from 27 countries on the preparations for the Philippines' national and local elections on May 9.

In a press briefing Thursday, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the meeting, which took place Wednesday, is a "usual briefing" to show the election system to the diplomatic community.

Angola, Australia, Brazil, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, Czech Republic, European Union, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, Myanmar, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Russia, Singapore, South America, Thailand, East Timor, United Kingdom, USA, and Venezuela sent representatives at the meeting.

"So far, magaganda ang reactions nila. We've had some inquiries about the mechanics of setting up the automated elections," Jimenez said.

He said the delegations were briefed on general election information and shown the official ballots.

They were also given an overview of voting, counting, and canvassing and then given a practical demonstration of the voting experience.

