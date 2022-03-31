Home  >  News

Comelec briefs diplomats from 27 countries on Halalan 2022 preps

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 31 2022 04:15 PM

Comelec Chairperson Saidamen Balt Pangarungan (center) joins Comelec Commissioners George Garcia (left) and Aimee Ferolino (right) during an interview after the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Comelec Chairperson Saidamen Balt Pangarungan (center) joins Comelec Commissioners George Garcia (left) and Aimee Ferolino (right) during an interview after the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has briefed diplomats from 27 countries on the preparations for the Philippines' national and local elections on May 9. 

In a press briefing Thursday, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the meeting, which took place Wednesday, is a "usual briefing" to show the election system to the diplomatic community.

Angola, Australia, Brazil, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, Czech Republic, European Union, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, Myanmar, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Russia, Singapore, South America, Thailand, East Timor, United Kingdom, USA, and Venezuela sent representatives at the meeting.

"So far, magaganda ang reactions nila. We've had some inquiries about the mechanics of setting up the automated elections," Jimenez said.

He said the delegations were briefed on general election information and shown the official ballots. 

They were also given an overview of voting, counting, and canvassing and then given a practical demonstration of the voting experience.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Comelec   Commission on Elections   pandemic election   #halalan2022   Halalan 2022   halalan   Angola   Australia   Brazil   Brunei Darrusalam   Cambodia   Canada   Czech Republic   European Union   Finland   Germany   Ireland   Malaysia   Mexico   Myanmar   Netherlands   New Zealand   Oman   Pakistan   Panama   Russian Federation   Singapore   South America   Thailand   Timor Leste   United Kingdom   United States of America   Venezuela   elections   elections 2022   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   Philippine elections   Philippine elections 2022  