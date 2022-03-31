MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday slammed a political video that used a tribute song for COVID-19 frontliners without prior permission from the song’s composer and performers.

In a statement, Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua condemned the use of the song “Dakila Ka, Bayani Ka” by a group of doctors in Nueva Ecija for a video in support of Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential bid.

The video, produced by the Robredo People’s Council in Nueva Ecija and posted by the Facebook page Martin DV on March 24, has since been taken down.

“While we respect the political choice of the medical personnel featured in the video, we are appalled that the people behind the production of the said video did not even practice due diligence in securing permission first from the artists who graciously lent their time and talent for the song,” Pascua said.

“We are also taking offense that a mellow song about heroism was used to forward political messages of one party when it is clearly meant for all COVID-19 responders, regardless of political affiliations,” he added.

Pascua said the DepEd will be seeking legal action for the supposed “negligence” from the production team, reminding the public to keep “non-political materials away” from the election campaign season.

The undersecretary took note of a line from the song that emphasizes setting aside political colors and partisanship in the name of service: “Anuman ang kulay nila, anuman ang paniniwala, nagkakaisa sa pagtulong sa kaligtasan ng iba.”

“Dakila Ka, Bayani Ka,” was published in April 2020, at the height of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

The song was a project spearheaded by DepEd as a tribute to frontliners serving amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was written by Arnie Mendaros and arranged by Albert Tamayo.

Featured artists in the original song include Martin Nievera, Michael V., Carol Banawa, TJ Monterde, and Sassa Dagdag. Education Secretary Leonor Briones is also part of it.

