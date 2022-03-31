Sen. Imee Marcos speaks with Commission on Elections Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan after the hearing of the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation held inside a restaurant in Intramuros, Manila on March 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday said it would hold separate meetings with poll automation contractor Smartmatic and 2 election watchdogs to discuss an alleged "security breach" that Sen. Imee Marcos flagged.

"Tungkol sa (regarding) Smartmatic, we have addressed that... We required Smartmatic to submit report on what happened on that leakage ng mga (of) files by one employee," said Chairperson Saidamen Pangarungan in a press briefing.

"This afternoon we are meeting the top officials of Smartmatic para pag-usapan itong incident na ito (to discuss this incident)," he added.

Pangarungan said a separate meeting with watchdogs Parish Pastoral Council on Responsible Voting (PPCRV) and National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) was also set. He did not say when.

Two weeks ago, Marcos, following an executive session, claimed that based on a Facebook post by a group called XSOX, a contractual worker of Smartmatic allowed a certain group to copy the content of his work laptop.

But Smartmatic belied Marcos' claim, saying what their formerly employee did was "completely unrelated to the Philippine elections and doesn't deserve to be called hacking."

Pangarungan has ordered a review of Comelec's contract with Smartmatic.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology last week said it was coordinating with authorities to look into the alleged security breach.



