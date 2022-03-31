People participate in Comelec's mock elections at the San Juan Elementary School on October 23, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday said it has been assured that there will be sufficient power supply for the upcoming elections in May, following a group's outlook of "electricity shortfall" for the said period.

"We are in constant communication with the Department of Energy and power sector group," said Commissioner George Garcia.

A report by the Institute of Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC) last month predicted "an electricity shortfall across the Luzon grid this summer, especially during the weeks leading up to and immediately after the coming elections."

However, Garcia said the power sector gave him an assurance that electricity supply would be sufficient until end of May.

"So far yung mga electric cooperatives maganda naman yung kanilang power outlook, sufficient up to the end of May even. Pero sabi namin it's not enough, we should have day-to-day update on the power situation," Garcia said,

Garcia also noted that the vote counting machines (VCMs) have 18 hours worth of power supply so there is no reason for voting to stop due to power interruptions.

Meanwhile, Garcia also addressed a viral video allegedly showing an "official ballot."

"Imposibleng-imposible mangyari po yun, 1 is to 1 ang balota po natin... Huwag niyo po paniwalaan fake news po yan," Garcia said.

"Hindi siya official ballot. Wala siyang header obviously hindi siya official ballot," said Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez.