Schools to use drop boxes, online platforms in early registration

Parents submit the Learner Enrollment Survey Form of their children in a drop box at the Rosauro Almario Elementary School in Tondo, Manila last June 16, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Public schools are using drop boxes and online platforms in the conduct of early registration for the next academic year, the Department of Education said Wednesday.

The department is holding early registration for incoming Kindergarten, Grades 1, 7, and 11 students in public elementary and secondary schools until April 30 to prepare for School Year 2021 to 2022.

Education Undersecretary Jesus Mateo said in-person early registration would only be allowed in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the least strictest among the government's 4 lockdown levels.

School division superintendents, however, may still implement full remote early registration in MGCQ areas, depending on the area's risk assessment level, Mateo said.

"Early registration forms will be available in barangay halls and other public spaces. An early registration drop-box will be made available for parents or guardians to collect and submit the forms in these identified places," he said.

"Only parents or guardians are permitted to transact within the school premises for early registration purposes," he added.

Remote registration can be done through online platforms or by calling the school.

Mateo urged schools to set up hotlines and make their contact details available to the public so they could answer questions and concerns related to early registration.

The department also reminded schools of the strict implementation of the cut-off age in kindergarten.

For schools commencing their school year in August, Kindergarten learners should be 5 years old by August 31, and the extension period shall be until October 31, the DepEd said.

Students in Grades 2 to 6, 8 to 10, and 12 are already considered pre-registered and do not need to participate in the month-long activity.

The current school year is scheduled to end on July 10. The DepEd has yet to decide on the start of classes for School Year 2021 to 2022.