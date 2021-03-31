San Juan Mayor Zamora backs proposed 1-week ECQ extension in 'NCR Plus' bubble

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora (middle) welcomes Health Department Secretary Francsisco Duque III and National Task Force against COVID19 Deputy Chief Implementer Vince Dizon during the COVID19 vaccine inoculation at the San Juan Arena on March 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Wednesday said he supports a proposed one-week extension of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in areas under the "NCR Plus" bubble.

The local chief executive said that extending the strictest lockdown in Metro Manila and nearby provinces of Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna would bring better results in lowering the number of COVID-19 cases.

“I will really recommend a one week extension, just in case the decision will be to extend. But at the end of the day, kami ay recommendatory lamang (we are just recommendatory)” Zamora told ABS-CBN News in a phone interview.

He also pointed out that reopening the economy amid the lockdowns would be counterproductive given the surge in new cases.

“Kung magbubukas tayo agad, baka kung ano ibinaba nito siyang itataas niyang muli,” he said.

(If we will reopen our economy, the rate of reduction in cases may also be the same in the expected increase.)

The mayor added that Metro Manila Mayors would hold a meeting on Saturday to assess whether an extended ECQ is necessary.

As of Wednesday, a total of 3,949 residents of San Juan were vaccinated, of whom 600 were senior citizens or persons with comorbidities.

The health department earlier expressed its support for calls to extend the ECQ, noting that active infections could soar up to 430,000 by the end of April if the government did not reintroduce the hard lockdown.

The country recorded 6,128 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day, raising the total number of active infections to over 130,000 -- the highest in Southeast Asia -- as hospitals in the capital region continue to fill up with fresh admissions.

The Philippines has so far received more than 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Sinovac and AstraZeneca. Of those, more than 650,000 have been administered to mostly health workers.

