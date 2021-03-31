Pandemic task force adviser recommends longer ECQ

A checkpoint screens motorists coming from Marikina City heading to San Mateo, Rizal less than an hour before curfew begins on March 30, 2021, amid the return of the enhanced community quarantine in the Greater Manila area. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — An adviser of the national task force leading the country's pandemic response recommended on Wednesday the extension of the toughest quarantine level in Metro Manila and four surrounding provinces to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The capital region and Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal provinces are under a weeklong enhanced community quarantine until April 4, which prohibits non-essential movement and mass gatherings, while allowing only select businesses to operate at full on-site capacity.

Despite restrictions, some Metro Manila hospitals continue operating "over capacity" and are seeing "overcrowding" in emergency rooms, where COVID-19 patients wait for admission, said Dr. Ted Herbosa, special adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

“Iyong ECQ, siyempre ‘pag pinahaba mo ‘yan, mababawasan niya talaga iyong paghawa-hawa ng ating mga kababayan sa sakit na ito. Pero dapat kasabay ito ng public health measures kagaya ng testing, isolation at saka contact-tracing,” Herbosa said in a televised public briefing.

(ECQ, if extended, would reduce the transmission of this disease among our compatriots. But this should be coupled with public health measures like testing, isolation and contact-tracing.)

“Kung ako ang tatanungin lang, siyempre iyong health side, maganda tuloy-tuloy. In fact baka more than one week pa nga, hanggang bumaba iyong reproductive number,” he continued.

(If you ask me, of course, for the health side, it will be good if ECQ continues. In fact, perhaps more than one week is needed before the reproductive number of the virus goes down.)

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to decide on Saturday on whether or not to extend the ECQ. Health, economic, and social services experts will make recommendations on this, said Herbosa.

“Mabigat ang desisyon and I do hope na matulungan sila at maka-come (up) sila ng magandang solution magba-balance ng lahat ng factors na ito,” said Herbosa, who is also executive vice president of the University of the Philippines.

(The decision is heavy, and I do hope that they are helped and come up with a good solution that would balance all these factors.)



“To me, very important ang life… I’m not an economist, but kung patay ka na, wala ka nang economy to talk about,” he added.

(To me, life is very important. I’m not an economist, but once you're dead, there will be no economy to talk about.)

The Philippines has recorded over 741,181 COVID-19 cases, with an additional 9,296 infections reported Tuesday.



Nationwide lockdowns last year cost the Philippines its worst economic contraction on record at 9.5 percent.

Video courtesy of PTV