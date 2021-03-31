Marikina local gov't to deploy mobile vaccine teams for elderly, nursing homes

MANILA - Marikina City will be deploying mobile vaccination teams next week for the city’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout for senior citizens, Mayor Marcy Teodoro said on Wednesday.

Teodoro said that the mobile team, composed of volunteer nurses and doctors from the Marikina Valley Association, would be serving senior citizens unable to go out of their houses, as well as those admitted in nursing homes.

“Yung mga nasa nursing homes, uunahin din namin. Kasama sila sa top priority. Sila are at greater risks, especially those also with comorbidities. Batayan namin is edad at comorbidities ng senior citizen,” he said.

He said the vaccination program would prioritize 1,112 senior citizens who were already pre-qualified to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday. This means that they already passed the initial screening and assessment by the city’s vaccination team.

“May profile na sila, may medical history and consent,” he said.

“May order na susundin. Pati yung edad, pino-process at kina-classify namin. Magsisimula kami sa pinakamatanda, pababa hanggang 60 years old.”

(They are already profiled with medical history and consent. There is an order to be followed. We will process and classify it, starting from the eldest down to 60 years old.)

A priority list was also prepared for senior citizens with life threatening comorbidities, or those who have heart ailments or were transplant patients.

Marikina City has a total of 73,225 elderly people registered under the city’s Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs’ database.

The country earlier in the day recorded 6,128 new COVID-19 cases, and registered an all-time high 130,245 active infections.

The Philippines has so far received more than 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Sinovac and AstraZeneca. Of those, more than 650,000 have been administered to mostly health workers.

- Report from Angel Movido, ABS-CBN News