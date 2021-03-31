Gene sequencing machine contaminated; COVID-19 variant cases update delayed by a week — DOH

Video courtesy of the Department of Health

MANILA — The Philippine Genome Center's gene sequence machines got contaminated, precluding the Department of Health from releasing an update on new COVID-19 variant cases in the country, a health official said Wednesday.

“Nagkaroon ng contamination yung kanilang mga makinang ginagamit. So kailangan magkaroon ng preventive maintenance.

And they are trying to address the issue,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

(There was a contamination of the machines they use. So preventive maintenance was required. And they are trying to address the issue.)

Vergeire said the the PGC wrote to them to explain what happened.

“Natapos na po ang ginawang maintenance procedures. At ngayon po, nagra-run tayo ng panibagong run dahil yun ngang previous ay nagkaroon ng problema,” the health official said.

(The maintenance procedures were completed. And now, we are running a new batch of samples because the previous one encountered the problem.)

The DOH usually releases updates on the number of COVID-19 cases with variants of concern by the end of every week. There was no update released last week.

Vergeire said the PGC might release its latest sequencing results by Friday or Saturday.

The latest variant cases data are as of March 19:

B.1.1.7 or UK variant - 223 cases

B.1.351 or South African variant - 152 cases

P.1 or Brazilian variant - 1 case

P.3 variant (which was first detected in the Philippines) - 104 cases

While the DOH has mainly attributed the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases this month to non-compliance with health protocols, it has also recognized how the more transmissible variants may have added to the quick spread of the virus.

All of the detected variants contain a mutation that makes the virus more transmissible or contagious, although the World Health Organization has yet to release its analysis on the P.3 variant.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country, as of Tuesday, is 741,181, including 124,680 active cases.