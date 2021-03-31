DILG: 13 local execs must explain why they were vaccinated for COVID-19

Tacloban mayor Alfred Romualdez becomes the country's first local chief executive to receive China's CoronoVac vaccine, the Presidential Communications Operations Office earlier said. Mayor Alfred Romualdez

MANILA—Thirteen local officials have been directed to explain why they were vaccinated for COVID-19, despite not being on the priority list, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Wednesday.

Of this total, 11 were mayors, one was a governor and another a councilor, said DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing.

Only Mayor Noel Rosal of Legazpi City in Albay has responded to the DILG's show-cause order, according to Densing

"Meron pa kaming nare-receive na reports at picture na nagpabakunang opisyales. Vina-validate kasi merong may kasamang kapitan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We have received reports and pictures of local officials who were given shots. We're still validating this, there were barangay chairpersons involved.)

Senior mayors can receive COVID-19 vaccines, as government began the inoculation of senior citizens alongside health workers.

The Department of Health has said mayors and barangay chairpersons are legally qualified for COVID-19 vaccination, according to Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez.