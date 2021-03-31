DILG: 13 local execs must explain why they were vaccinated for COVID-19

MANILA—Thirteen local officials have been directed to explain why they were vaccinated for COVID-19, despite not being on the priority list, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Wednesday.
Of this total, 11 were mayors, one was a governor and another a councilor, said DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing.
Only Mayor Noel Rosal of Legazpi City in Albay has responded to the DILG's show-cause order, according to Densing
"Meron pa kaming nare-receive na reports at picture na nagpabakunang opisyales. Vina-validate kasi merong may kasamang kapitan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.
(We have received reports and pictures of local officials who were given shots. We're still validating this, there were barangay chairpersons involved.)
Senior mayors can receive COVID-19 vaccines, as government began the inoculation of senior citizens alongside health workers.
The Department of Health has said mayors and barangay chairpersons are legally qualified for COVID-19 vaccination, according to Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez.
