DFA reports surge in new COVID-19 cases, rise in recoveries among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 16,394 as 246 new cases were recorded Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 257 new recoveries and 1 new fatality.

Today's new cases is the second highest single-day tally this month. The DFA reported 761 new cases last March 8.

The number of new recoveries is also the highest this month.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 5,297 as 10,048 of those infected have recovered, while 1,049 have died.

There are currently 90 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 879 in the Asia Pacific, 890 in Europe, 3,440 in the Middle East and Africa, and 88 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 747,288 people. The tally includes 13,297 deaths, 603,746 recoveries, and 130,245 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 128 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, and France leading countries with the most number of cases.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread. New variants were also reported in South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

More than 2.8 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 72.7 million already recovered.

