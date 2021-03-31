CHED orders Cebu university to stop face-to-face classes

MANILA – The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has ordered a university in Cebu to stop holding face-to-face classes for its veterinary medicine program.

Earlier this week, the National Congress of Veterinary Medicine Students wrote to the CHED in Western Visayas, saying the Cebu Technological University resumed face-to-face classes for its veterinary medicine students without approval from the commission.

In a statement, CHED Western Visayas director Max Aljibe said the issue was already raised with the university's administrators.

"This was already coordinated with the school admin concerned and they said it will stop conducting face-to-face classes," he said.

The university has yet to comment on the matter.

Last Friday, the CHED issued a list of 24 colleges and universities that were allowed to hold limited face-to-face classes, which excludes Cebu Technological University.

The commission and the Department of Health agreed to hold limited face-to-face classes in higher education institutions catering to medical courses, provided that the schools would follow health protocols to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Since last year, colleges and universities have been implementing remote learning. Some students have cited challenges with the new mode of instruction, such as unreliable internet connectivity and overwhelming coursework.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said that he would reconsider allowing face-to-face classes in other learning institutions after the rollout of 2 million COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

