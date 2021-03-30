Brahminy kite eagle rescued in Zamboanga City

A brahminy kite eagle was rescued by residents in Barangay Tetuan, Zamboanga City on Monday.

In a Facebook post of barangay chairman Walmart Atilano, he said residents of Holy Cross Community saw the bird seemingly alone.

They immediately went to the area and secured the animal.

The bird is now in the custody of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. — Report from Leizle Lacastesantos

