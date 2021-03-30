Home  >  News

Brahminy kite eagle rescued in Zamboanga City

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 31 2021 03:33 AM

A brahminy kite eagle was rescued by residents in Barangay Tetuan, Zamboanga City on Monday. 

In a Facebook post of barangay chairman Walmart Atilano, he said residents of Holy Cross Community saw the bird seemingly alone.

 

They immediately went to the area and secured the animal. 

The bird is now in the custody of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. — Report from Leizle Lacastesantos

