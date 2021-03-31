404 health workers received 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccines — DOH

Video courtesy of the Department of Health

MANILA — A total of 404 health workers were vaccinated with the 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, the Department of Health said.

“Nagkaroon tayo kahapon ng (Yesterday we had) 404 health care workers who were able to receive their 2nd dose of the vaccine. And among all of them no adverse event was recorded or reported,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

Vergeire said that the number was low because the turnout for vaccinations during the first day of the vaccine rollout on March 1 was also low. "We'll see increase in this number as the days go by,” she said.

On March 1, health workers in Metro Manila were first inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines from Sinovac. The emergency use authorization document of Sinovac states that the 2nd dose will be given 4 weeks after the first one.

The DOH previously said that of the vaccines that arrived from China, it had already set aside those for the 2nd dose.

As of March 29, the Philippines has received 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and inoculated more than 700,000 health workers. Two million of the vaccine doses are from Sinovac, half of which were donated by China. The remaining 525,600 are AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX Facility. AstraZeneca’s vaccines require a second dose within 4 to 12 weeks.

COVID-19 infections among health workers have been increasing with the continued rise in cases nationwide. The surge in cases has forced the government to place Metro Manila and nearby provinces under stricter community quarantine measures.