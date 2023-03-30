DOJ nilinaw ang pagtuturing umano kay Teves bilang pugante

MAYNILA - May paglilinaw ngayong Huwebes si Department of Justice (DOJ) Sec. Jesus Crispin Remulla sa pagturing umano kay suspended Negros Oriental 3rd Dist. Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. bilang pugante.

Sa ambush interview sa DOJ, sinabi ni Remulla na hindi pa pugante sa ngayon ang mambabatas.

“Actually, hindi ko sinasabi 'yun… That’s the question: Is he a fugitive?… Sabi ko, not yet... Unless he surrenders, then he won’t be dahil he will be under the jurisdiction of the court. That’s where it’s leading if he will not submit to the jurisdiction of the court,” paliwanag ni Remulla.

Aniya, maituturing lang talagang pugante ang isang tao kapag may kinakaharap nang warrant of arrest at kung ayaw nitong sumuko sa mga awtoridad.

Sa kaso ni Teves ay wala pa naman aniyang inilalabas na arrest warrant dahil sinusunod nila ang proseso gaya ng pagsalang sa preliminary investigation.

“'Pag may warrant of arrest ka, tapos hindi ka naman nagsu-surrender, ayun, fugitive of justice ka. Wala pa naman warrant of arrest kasi nga we observe due process. At 'yung due process, 'yung kaniyang preliminary investigation right, ay ating ino-obserbahan. Pero wala pa naman tayo doon. Pero doon papunta 'yan," ani Remulla.

"The fact that hindi siya umuuwi, that remains as a question about his intention… He’s a member of Congress. He’s supposed to be here already, so he’s overdue,” dagdag niya.

Umaasa ang kalihim na maisasampa na ang kaso bukas, Biyernes, laban sa mga suspek sa pagpatay kay Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo bagama't aminadong hindi pa niya nakakausap ang mga miyembro ng panel of prosecutors na may hawak sa kaso.

“Wala pa… We'll see. Hopefully, we can file it by tomorrow. I haven’t spoken to the panel of prosecutors,” ani Remulla.

Sa ngayon, ang maipapangako lang ng gobyerno, aniya, ay ang kaligtasan ni Teves sa kaniyang pag-uwi sa bansa.

“We’re giving assurances. But that’s all we can do… I don’t know what kind of assurances he wants, but that’s the way it is. Alam ko lang security — I haven’t been directly contacted about it… I really think that he should come home and face the music. That’s the simple way to look at it,” sabi ni Remulla.

INTERPOL NOTICE VS TEVES?

Nasa poder ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang pakikipag-ugnayan sa Interpol para alertuhin ito sa kinaroroonan ni Teves.

Sabi ni Remulla, ipapaalam ng NBI sa Interpol na mayroong isang indibidwal ang iniimbestigahan sa Pilipinas dahil sa posibleng pagkakasangkot sa krimen.

“We will be giving notice to the Interpol that somebody is under investigation for the commission of a crime. Ibig sabihin noon, everywhere he passes, he will be asked by the Interpol questions,” anang kalihim.

PRYDE TEVES’ WAIVER

Naniniwala naman si Remulla na maaaring simulan na ng NBI ang pagsilip sa mga bank records ni dating Negros Oriental Gov. Pryde Henry Teves, kapatid ni Rep. Teves, matapos itong maglabas ng waiver.

“Maybe the NBI should get the hold of it, so they can start using that waiver to clear issues. Magagamit 'yun kasi kung talagang may waiver na, then there’s no need for a warrant to ask the telcos records about his telephone calls, etc… Yes, there’s a waiver, you don’t need a warrant for it. But if there’s a warrant, the same thing can be gotten anyway by the prosecution,” sabi ni Remulla.

Aminado ang kalihim na nagbibigay sa kanila ng kaunting ginhawa ang waiver ni Pryde Henry.

“There’s a little comfort that we do not need to apply a warrant for that,” aniya.

May kaugnayan sa pag-raid sa sugar mill company ni Pryde Henry na nagresulta sa pagkakumpiska ng ilang mga armas ang desisyon niyang magsumite ng waiver.

DIREKTANG EBIDENSIYA VS TEVES?

Samantala, nang tanungin ang kalihim kung mayroon na bang mga ebidensiya na direktang magtuturo kay Rep. Teves sa pagpatay kay Degamo, sinabi niya lang na mayroon na silang hawak na testimonyang nagdedetalye ng posible nitong kaugnayan.

“Nandon yun sa mga statements. The statements that were issued so far point to a certain involvement on his part. The 9 or 10 statements that we have,” sabi ni Remulla.

Aniya, depende na sa panel of prosecutors kung sasapat na ang mga testimoniyang ito para maiugnay sa kaso si Rep. Teves.

