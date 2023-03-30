DLSU-Dasmariñas community holds prayer vigil for slain student

The De La Salle University community held a prayer vigil for its slain student, Queen Leanne Daguinsin. Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

The De La Salle University community in Dasmariñas, Cavitehas offered a prayer vigil for slain university student Queen Leanne Daguinsin.

Before the prayer vigil, the students had a short march inside the university compound. Students, teachers, and staff of the university who attended the prayer vigil wore black t-shirts. They also brought streamers calling for justice for the slain student.

After the prayer vigil, the students and the La Salle community lit candles, offered flowers, and placed black ribbons in some parts of the university. Some classmates of the victim were emotional after the prayer vigil.

De La Salle University Dasmariñas spokesperson Michael del Rosario said the whole community is grieving.

“The call of De La Salle University Dasmarinas community is justice for Leanne. We also call for peace; the university is grieving for this particular incident," he said.

Del Rosario said that to ensure the security of the students, faculty, and staff, the university has strengthened security measures.

Security marshals have been designated inside and outside the university, in dormitories, and in establishments outside the university.

The university has also asked for help from the local government unit of Dasmarinas.

“We also asked for the help of the LGU. There's high police visibility, and at the same time, we have coordination with the barangay. We also issued in our statement some reminders to our students regarding safety precautions, like bringing their cellphones, wholly hanging out with their friends and people they know,” he adds.

Del Rosario also said they would talk with the dormitory owners to ensure the safety of the dormers.

Meanwhile, to ensure the mental health of students, the university has also offered counseling and debriefing sessions to classmates, friends, and orgmates of Daguinsin.

The university has reached out to the parents of Daguinsin, but Del Rosario said the family would want to grieve in private.

Daguinsin was a fourth-year computer science student of the university. She was an active student of the university’s chorale, according to Del Rosario.

“She is a performer, as you can see in the attendance today. We have her org mates, and you can see her excellence not only in academics but also in her extracurricular activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dasmariñas police are still conducting a follow-up operation to identify the perpetrator. Dasmariñas police chief Lt. Col. Juan Oruga said they are reviewing CCTV footage that would help in identifying the perpetrator.

Daguinsin was killed inside her dormitory on March 28, according to the police.

Her lifeless body was discovered in the afternoon of March 28.

