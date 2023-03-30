Dela Rosa hits US solon seeking to slash military aid for PH

Philippine Army troops and their U.S. Army Pacific counterparts prepare to assault the "target" location during a shoulder-to-shoulder "Balikatan" air assault exercise in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija from April 4 to 5, 2022. Photos courtesy of Sgt Sanny E Palattao PA/ OG7, TRADOC, PA

MANILA -- Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa on Thursday lashed out at Pennsylvania congresswoman Susan Wild, who sought to suspend the United States’ security aid to the Philippines over alleged rights issues.

“Who are they to judge us. Congressman sya (Wild) doon, pakialaman nya yung bansa nya, hindi nya pakialaman yung bansa ng ibang bansa. Bakit siya makialam dito?” Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa belittled the impact of suspended aid from the United States, saying that the country’s assistance only comes in trickles.

“We can’t feel it. Kayo ba naramdaman nyo tulong nila (US)? They can do what they want, basta ang importante huwag tayong magpahawak sa ilong sa kanila,” Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa made those pronouncements while admitting that he personally benefitted from various US government programs like in the form of “schooling,” and some forms of assistance extended to the Philippine National Police.

“That’s insulting on our part dahil ginagawa naman ng ating gobyerno ang dapat gawin. Yung ating criminal justice system ay gumagana naman. Eh bakit sya (Wild) nag-i-insist na pakialaman tayo?” he said.

“They should also remember na tayo ay sovereign nation. Huwag nila tayo masyadong dinidiktahan. Wala sila dapat pakialam sa ating internal affairs dito,” the senator pointed out.

Dela Rosa meanwhile reminded Wild that it is the US that needs the Philippines more these days, that’s why their government continues to pursue the country’s support through the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

“Huwag na kayong mag-exercise dito. Ginagamit nyo lang kami dyan para pag-ready nyo sa Taiwan… Ano’ng klaseng relationship ito, one way?" Dela Rosa said.

In early 2020, the US canceled Dela Rosa's visa but later "agreed

to fix the issue following a phone call between then-US President Donald Trump and then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

During his stint as PNP chief, Dela Rosa spearheaded Duterte's bloody war on drugs.

