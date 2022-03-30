Pasig reelectionist Mayor Vico Sotto speaks during the Team Giting ng Pasig proclamation rally held at the Pasig Mega Market on March 25, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Tuesday shared his handwritten response to a homework question with which a college student sought his help.

The sophomore public administration student had reached out to Sotto on Twitter to answer the assignment question, "How can the public best participate in the planning process of LGUs?"

"Ordinary citizens should take advantage of the mechanisms for participation that the government has to offer," Sotto said in an essay that he wrote during a visit to Barangay Rosario, where the student lives.

Avenues for citizen participation in the barangay level include assemblies and development councils, said the mayor, who shared to his 1.9 million Twitter followers a photo of his response.

'Pasensya na sa handwriting ko'



Sotto added that at the city level, one can join or form non-government or civil society organizations, get accredited by the local government, and participate in the selection of representatives for special bodies like the development council, among others.

"Pasensya na sa handwriting ko," wrote Sotto, who is seeking reelection.

(Forgive my handwriting.)

The mayor also wished the student luck on the assignment.

Sotto is seeking a second term as city mayor, against incumbent Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo.

