Vice-presidential candidate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte addresses the crowd during the “UniTeam” grand rally held at the WES Arena in Punturin, Valenzuela City on February 10, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio refused Wednesday to elaborate on her father's remarks about a certain estate tax that the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has not collected.

"I think to clarify that statement, you should ask the President," Duterte-Carpio said, referring to President Rodrigo Duterte.

"I cannot pretend to know what the President is thinking at any given time," she said when asked what her father thought about people who do not pay their taxes.

In a public address that aired Wednesday morning, Duterte asked the BIR why it had not collected a certain estate tax, though he did not say from whom.

The chief executive made the statement amid controversy over the Marcos family’s unsettled estate tax liabilities, which has ballooned to P203 billion.

Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. is the running-mate of Duterte-Carpio.

Marcos' camp has yet to comment on the president's statement.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said earlier in the day that Marcos and their estate administrators have indeed failed to pay outstanding estate taxes valued at P203 billion.

In a text message to the media, Dominguez said the BIR, through Commissioner Caesar Dulay, made the confirmation after Duterte reminded the agency to perform its mandate to collect taxes.

“BIR is collecting and demanded payment from the Marcos Estate Administrators. They have not paid. BIR will continue to consolidate the titles in favor of the government on those properties which have been levied upon," the finance chief said.

A Supreme Court document showed that its ruling on the estate tax liability of the Marcos family is already "final and executory".

Marcos spokesman Atty. Vic Rodriguez claimed over the weekend that the tax debt, which has ballooned to P203 billion, was "all about politics" and is ”still pending in court."

— Report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO