MANILA – The Metro Manila Development Authority on Tuesday proposed three number coding schemes to curb traffic in the National Capital Region.

In a taped public briefing, MMDA general manager Romando Artes suggested resorting to the odd-even scheme and modified number coding scheme, while being open to the current system in place.

The recommendations were a result of an MMDA traffic summit this month.

Under the odd-even scheme, cars with license plates that end in odd numbers will be banned from using certain roads every Monday and Thursday, while those with plates that end in even numbers will be prohibited every Tuesday and Friday.

Following the modified number coding scheme, cars with license plates that end in 1, 2, 3, and 4 must be off the road on Mondays; 5, 6, 7, 8 on Tuesdays; 9, 0, 1, 2 on Wednesdays; 3, 4, 5, 6 on Thursdays; and 7, 8, 9, 0 on Fridays.

Under the current scheme, those with license plates that end in 1 and 2 must stay home on Mondays; 3 and 4 on Tuesdays; 5 and 6 on Wednesdays; 7 and 8 on Thursdays; and 9 and 0 on Fridays.

Artes said the odd-even scheme will result in 50 percent traffic volume reduction, while the modified number-coding scheme was pegged at 40 percent and the current system at 20 percent.

All coding schemes will be implemented from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

NEW WORK SCHEME?

Artes also proposed that government offices in Metro Manila can operate from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to follow the supposed "daylight savings time."

He also suggested a 4-day work week, wherein employees can either work for 10 hours for four days a week, or they can work for four days onsite and work at home for another day.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua earlier proposed the work scheme in place of the wage hike sought by labor groups to cushion soaring oil prices' impact on the commuting public.

But an adviser to President Rodrigo Duterte said the proposed four-day work week or hybrid work scheme is not suitable for all types of businesses.

