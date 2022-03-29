Evardone during the Borongan rally aligned with Robredo's call to prevent the Marcoses' return to power.

BORONGAN CITY – Vice-President Leni Robredo ended her second day barnstorming through Samar and Leyte on Baybay Blvd. here, where supporters gathered for a beach rally to support the presidential candidate.

While Robredo's senate slate was present, her running mate, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan was absent.

WE WANT KIKO

Supporters screamed "We want Kiko!", as Eastern Samar lone district representative Maria Fe Abunda spoke on stage ahead of Robredo and Governor Ben Evardone.

Abunda paused mid-speech and told the audience in Waray to be more respectful.

"I'm telling you, do not be disrespectful. What I am saying is for the citizens of Eastern Samar," she said.

WATCH: Supporters of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem shout “We want Kiko!” at the Borongan people’s rally. Sen. Kiko Pangilinan was not in attendance, despite being in Samar province with Robredo yesterday. In Eastern Samar, Robredo is endorsed by Gov. Ben Evardone. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/DVV2Lh23uN — Wena Cos (@wenacos) March 29, 2022

Calls for a Robredo-Duterte tandem have been strong in Eastern Samar, with Evardone's party PDP-Laban endorsing President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter for the vice presidency.

However, just seven days after PDP-Laban Cusi wing announced its endorsement of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., Evardone went against his party and endorsed Marcos' rival, Robredo.

"A lot of people may be wondering ... Who will be my presidential bet?" Evardone asked the audience in Waray.

"I had to think things over since our party lost our standard-bearer," he continued, referencing previous presidential bet Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go's withdrawal from the race.

"But I did not have to hesitate because my heart told me who to root for. We need a leader who has a heart and is concerned for the poor."

Despite Pangilinan's absence, Robredo days earlier made clear during a press conference with Partido Reporma that her vice president is, and "until the very end", Pangilinan.

LOVE AFFAIR WITH EASTERN SAMAR

Robredo said if elected president, she will prioritize projects and development on Samar island.

"Mahal ko talaga ang Eastern Samar," Robredo told local officials during a covenant signing in the Provincial Capitol before the Borongan people's rally.

LOOK: Vice President @lenirobredo wears slippers for the Borongan people’s rally. The event was held at the Baybay blvd. bay walk off the coast of Eastern Samar. pic.twitter.com/Bp12GWp8FS — Wena Cos (@wenacos) March 29, 2022

"Pabalik-balik ako dito since 2014, right after Yolanda. Congresswoman pa ako noon, pero nagre-relief operations kami dito," she said.

(I really love Eastern Samar. We came here many times in 2014, right after Yolanda. I was still a congresswoman then, doing relief operations here.)

Robredo said that was the time her "love affair" with Eastern Samar began, a relationship which continued with development projects when she became second in command of the country.

After saying she will help spur development in the province, Robredo said Borongan's local tourist industry should be promoted.

LOOK: VP @lenirobredo received a Borongan-made custom surfboard at the beach rally in Borongan City’s Baybay Blvd. pic.twitter.com/IaAN3XAXrA — Wena Cos (@wenacos) March 29, 2022

"Napakaraming magagandang lugar dito. Kailangan maipakilala natin sila sa ating mga kababayan."

(There are so many beautiful places here. The rest of the country should know about them.)

Robredo arrived at the beach rally in slippers, and received a locally-made custom surfboard decorated with her name.