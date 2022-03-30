Issues vs Duterte administration remain unresolved, not rehashed - watchdog

Amnesty International Philippines shows the book containing their latest findings on extrajudicial killings allegedly perpetrated police at the Quezon Memorial Oark in Quezon City on Feb. 1, 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A human rights watchdog on Wednesday slammed Malacañang's claim that their reports were a mere rehash of previous issues hurled by critics against the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Wilnor Papa, advocacy and mobilization manager of Amnesty International Philippines, said the government was yet to address the human rights issues they raised since Duterte came to power in 2016.

"Kaya natatawa kami paano naging false rehash? Na-resolve na ba 'yung mga issues na ni-raise namin," he told ANC's "Rundown."

"Since even 2016, the first 100 days of the President, we have raised issues particularly on the way the war on drugs is being conducted, extrajudicial executions tapos 'yung pag-atake sa human rights defenders, human rights activitists. Hindi ito rehash kasi walang resolution," he added.

Papa said drug war killings did not stop amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also noted the government's iron-handed approach to the pandemic, saying it was more focused on arresting health protocol violators.

Papa also lambasted Malacañang's claim their reports were not vetted, adding this was always the playbook of "abusive" governments.

"Countless reports, countless meetings with various people on the ground, not just organizations, victims themselves, the communities kung saan nakatira 'yung mga biktima, engaging even with government representatives on the ground or wherever we may find them, so paanong hindi nave-vet?" he said.

The Palace on Tuesday asked representatives of Amnesty International to "sit down with government" and discuss rights issues and their concerns following the group's scathing report on unabated "unlawful killings" under the Duterte administration.

In AI's State of the World's Human Rights Report 2021-2022, the group said the "lack of accountability" among government officials supposedly facilitated rights violations even during Duterte's last year in power.

Acting Palace spokesman Martin Andanar claimed AI failed to vet the information it used, describing it as "cut-and-paste collection of recycled issues".