President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during the completion ceremony of the Metro Rail Transit Line-3 rehabilitation project at the Shaw Boulevard Station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo



MANILA -- President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday he plans to call for a final Cabinet meeting to formally bid his officials goodbye before he finally steps down in June.

In a meeting with government officials in Davao, the country's 16th President expressed his gratitude to members of his Cabinet ahead of the May elections and as he winds down his six-year term.

“Salamat, and it has been a very exhilarating atmosphere, joining with you in government. Salamat. Magkita-kita pa rin tayo,” Duterte said at the end of the recorded meeting that aired Wednesday.

“Yung cabinet, there may be the last meeting just to say hello and goodbye. Salamat po,” he added.

Duterte earlier said that he is already making preparations to finally move out of Malacanang to make the transition easier for his successor after the elections.

The President, who just turned 77 last Monday, is not running for any public office in the 2022 national polls, after withdrawing from the senatorial race last year.

